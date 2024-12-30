Breakfast with the Grinch and the Winter Workshop highlight Christmas fun for the whole family

He’s really not a mean one, that Mr. Grinch. In fact, his heart had grown three sizes and he was quite merry during the “Breakfast with the Grinch” parties organized by the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department on Dec. 14.

Kids got to have their photos taken with the Grinch, enjoy a pancake breakfast, watch “The Grinch” movie on the big screen and make holiday crafts to take home.

Visit orionparks.com for more winter-themed activities.

The Orion Township Public Library held its Winter Workshop on Dec. Dec. 14, giving kids the opportunity to practice being Santa’s little helpers and create a variety of crafts to take home.

From handmade picture frames to snow globes and creating their own holiday treats, kids made a slew of gifts to decorate the Christmas and refrigerator.

Anna and Else of “Frozen” fame were there for photos. Approximately 200 children and their families attend the event, said Ashley Lehman, head of youth services.