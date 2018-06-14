Boy’s varsity golf finishes 8th at state finals

Lake Orion’s varsity boys golf team finished their 2018 season with their best finish in the past 16 years last weekend.

The Dragons competed in the State Finals at Grand Valley, and on Friday shot 317 and were only 5 shots out of 2nd place.

TJ Hirschfield shot a season best 71 (-1) and was the individual medalist, while Drew Coble shot 75 and was 10th overall.

Saturday brought difficult conditions with pouring rain and strong winds. The team shot 326 and finished 8th overall, with a two-day total of 643.

TJ ended up carding 80, for a two-day total of 151, good enough for 11th best individual score in the state.

Drew added an 80, a two-day total of 155, which placed him in the top 20. – S.C.