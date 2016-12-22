Boy’s swim team off to a swimmingly great season start

By Georgia Thelen

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Varsity Boy’s Swim and Dive team is once again in the OAA White Division and has competed in two dual meets and a relay meet so far in their 2016-17 season.

The team started their season out with taking second place at the Fenton Relay Invitational. The boys set six new records at the invitational. Junior Alex Perry and freshman Alex Brent set Diving Relay records, junior Zac Seeds, senior Michael Lowry, sophomore Zahir Salem and junior Evan Lindquist set records in the Butterfly Relay. The team also won the 9 x 50 freestyle sprint relay and got to bring a trophy back to Lake Orion.

“This is the best we have ever finished at the meet and taking 2nd to Novi, a top contender in the state, is a huge accomplishment and was a great way to start off the season,” said coach John Jess.

In their dual meets against Oxford and West Bloomfield, Lake Orion came out as the winners with scores of 124-62 and 107-79, respectively.

The boy’s varsity team finished their 2015-16 season as Co-Champions with Farmington-Harrison and the fresh varsity team has made it their goal to come out on top as conference champions this season. The team is making good progress towards their goal thus far, according to coach Jess.

“I see our biggest competition in the league coming from Farmington-Harrison who looks really strong this year, as well as Rochester High,” said Jess.

The boy’s short-term goals are to place Top 10 in the Oakland County meet the first weekend of Feb. and to have Top 16 individual and relay performances at the state meet held at Oakland University in March.

The team’s top performers so far are team captains Tanner Robertson and Avery Womack, with Robertson competing in distance Freestyle events and Womack in Backstroke and sprint Freestyle races. Seniors Brock Steib and Michael Lowry are also leaders on the team, competing in Freestyle and Butterfly races, respectively.

“This group of boys has the potential to be one of the best all around teams in program history and I am excited to see what they can accomplish throughout the season,” said Jess.