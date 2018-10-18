Bond proposal must pass to give Lake Orion students a chance to catch up to competing schools

The Bond Proposal must pass because it will give the school district a chance to catch up to where the competing school districts are.

Currently Lake Orion High School’s technology is more outdated than all the districts that surround us. As a student of the high school, when it rains the building leaks and they must bring out trash cans to collect the water and keep it off the floor.

The Sinking Fund did the best it could with the limited funding that was given to each school but now it’s time for the bond to pass.

If the bond doesn’t pass, then the block scheduling would become a thing of the past and make every class a skinny and students would have eight 45-minute classes. This would be to the lack of teachers to teach a wide variety of classes that will prepare students for what they will eventually want to go into in college and later down the road.

The school would fall out of repair slowly as it would have to spend on a deficit just to get the bare bones of maintenance to keep the school from collapsing under its own weight.

All the wonderful support staff at the school would be let go, from the six counselors to the front office secretary. The employees would be outsourced and the constant stability we know each day would bring in new employees that would destroy the relationships students build with the faculty. This would make students feel even more like a number that the large high school can do to some.

This Bond will not increase your taxes.

Vote Yes for the bond not just for current Lake Orion students but for students who have yet to come into the system. We are the future. DON’T LET US FAIL.

Thank You,

Steven Martin

Lake Orion