Blanche Sims student wins Oakland County Juneteenth award

LAKE ORION — Blanche Sims Elementary School student Derek Flores won a recognition from Oakland County for his entry into the county’s first Juneteenth art and essay contest, according to a county press release.

Flores, one of seven county winners, submitted an essay covering the contest’s theme of “Juneteenth: What does Freedom and Equality mean to me?”

“This celebration reflects Oakland County’s deep commitment to inclusion, belonging and a future where every resident is valued and welcome,” said County Executive Dave Coulter. “The insight and heart in these student essays and artworks are powerful and inspiring.”

Flores received a $150 gift card. More information on the contest winners can be accessed by visiting oakgov.com. – J.G.