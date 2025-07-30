Big Rig Gig rolls into to Friendship Park on Friday

By Joseph Goral

Staff Writer

jgoral@mihomepaper.com

ORION TWP. — Fire trucks, police cars, bulldozers, backhoes and more will roll into Friendship Park at the corner of Baldwin and Clarkston roads from 5-9 p.m. on Friday for the Orion Township Parks and Recreation Department’s annual Big Rig Gig.

Children will have the chance to climb on, and through, the rigs, honk the horns and talk to police officers, firefighters, paramedics, road commission workers and school bus drivers.

A helicopter – always one of the main attractions – is also scheduled to land at the park between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. according to Parks and Recreation programmer Jennifer Vezina. It will not land if it is called to a medical emergency.

Roughly 1,200 families attend the Big Rig Gig.

The event will have free entry and parking and feature dozens of trucks, tractors, diggers, dozers, buckets and back-loaders along with tables and exhibits from community groups. Oakland County will also bring inflatables for children to climb on – socks will be required to participate.

Vezina also said food will be available to purchase.

The event is sponsored by Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy, Buffalo Wild Wings, Oakland County, Dehaan Orthidontics and Counelis Agency of Farm Bureau Insurance.