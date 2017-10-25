Beaver, Elvy J.; 80, formerly of Lake Orion

Elvy Joe Beaver; of Lapeer and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away October 23, 2017 at age 80. Joe is the loving father of Joe (Dana) Beaver II and Nick (Shawn) Beaver; and loving grandpa of Elliot and Henry. He is also survived by his aunt Helen Sharp; niece Cindy Beaver; and nephews Jimmy Beaver, Bruce Edwards and Gary Edwards.

Joe was a hard worker who loved his job at Lapeer Industries. He reluctantly retired at the age of 72. When he wasn’t working he was an avid sports fan, with an immense love of the LSU Tigers. Joe also loved his dogs, and was a big gambler that somehow found himself getting lucky in the many drawings he entered.

The family will be celebrating Joe’s life from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2017 at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.