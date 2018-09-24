Bardallis, Joan; 79, of Lake Orion

Joan Bardallis; of Lake Orion; passed away on September 22, 2018. She was 79-years-old.

Joan is the beloved mother of Jason Bardallis and Julie (Gary) Bruce; loving grandmother of Jennifer, Kimberly, Erin, Trevor and Brooke; and great grandmother of nine. She is also the dear sister of Burt and Bill Griffith.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at 11 a.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St., downtown Lake Orion. www.sparksgriffin.com