Barc, Jim; 68, of Lake Orion

Jim Barc; of Lake Orion; passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, February 28, 2018 at the age of 68. Jim is survived by his wife Kristy; his daughter Jill; and many special family members and longtime friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Stephanie Barc; his sister Phyllis; and his brother-in-law Roman Lewandowski.

Jim was born October 30, 1949 in Detroit, moved to Lake Orion in 1950, and graduated from Lake Orion High School in 1968. He completed his carpentry apprenticeship and awarded his Journeyman Certificate in August of 1972. He later obtained his Builders License and set out to build America! After retiring from the Carpenter Union in 2010, Jim continued to do many projects, sharing his gift and passion for carpentry with others. Jim was a proud member of the Lake Orion Boat Club since 1982, where he served as Commodore (twice), Rear Commodore, Vice Commodore and was on the Board of Directors for many years. He enjoyed the lake to the fullest, especially his time spent at the Lake Orion Boat Club. His life joy’s, included golfing, boating, snowmobiling, ice boating, hydroplane racing, playing horseshoes and euchre. Jim’s honesty and compassion for life allowed him to touch the hearts of many. He will be greatly missed by his devoted wife, loving daughter and all who were blessed to know him.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday, March 9, 2018 from 3-8 p.m. www.sparksgriffin.com