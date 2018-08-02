Aug. 7 primary election ballot, precinct information

Candidate

Elections

The primary election is a partisan election so voters must cast their ballots in either the Democratic, Republican or Libertarian party sections of the ballot.

Voters will cast ballots for governor, U.S. Senate candidates and Representative in Congress, 8th District.

Locally, voters also will decided who will represent them in the state senate, 12th District. Michael D. McCready, Vernon Molnar, Jim Tedder and Terry Whitney are running on the republican ticket; Rosemary Bayer is the lone democratic candidate, as is Jeff Pittel on the Libertarian Party ballot.

There are two candidates on the Democratic Party ballot for state representative: Mindy Denninger and Tom Watson. Incumbent republican John Reilly is running unopposed.

In the county commissioner’s race, 1st District, both candidates are running unopposed: Republican Michael J. Gingell and Democrat Michelle A. Bryant.

See the July 25 edition of the Lake Orion Review for profiles of the candidates in the contested elections.

Sample ballots are available at Orion Twp. Clerk Penny Shults’ webpage, www.oriontownship.org under the “Departments” tab. For more information, call clerk’s office at 248-391-0304.

2018 polling locations

(by precinct)

1. St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, 715 N. Lapeer Rd.

2. Blanche Sims Elementary School, 405 E. Jackson. St.

3. Lake Orion Church of Christ, 1080 Hemingway Rd.

4. Orion Township Pubic Library, 825 Joslyn Rd.

5. Good Shepard Lutheran Church, 1950 S. Baldwin Rd.

6. Waldon Middle School, 3509 Waldon Rd.

7. Carpenter Elementary School, 2290 Flintridge St.

8. The Orion Center, 1335 Joslyn Rd.

9. Scripps Middle School, 835 E. Scripps Rd.

10. St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church, 2512 Joslyn Court

11. Orion Oaks Elementary School, 1255 Joslyn Rd.

12. Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E. Flint St.

13. Gingellville Community Church, 3920 S. Baldwin Rd.

14. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 1715 S. Lapeer Rd.

15. Orion Township Fire Station #2, 3801 Giddings Rd.