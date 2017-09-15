Bader, Philip R.; 68, formerly of Lake Orion

Philip Roy Bader, 68, of Metamora and formerly of Lake Orion, died Wednesday, September 13, 2017. Philip was born September 16, 1948 in Pontiac, Michigan to John O. and Anna “Juanita” (Stowell) Bader.

Philip graduated from Lake Orion High School, class of 1966. He married Susan Wolf on December 12, 1970 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lake Orion. Philip had several careers through the years. He started out as a farmer – working dairy cattle, beef cattle and crops. He went on to work careers in plumbing and excavating. Ultimately Phil worked twenty years in the DPW Department at the Village of Lake Orion – he retired in 2008. Phil loved hunting, fishing and golf (and the occasional casino trip).

Phil is survived by his wife, Sue Bader; daughter, Julie Burtrum of Davison; son, Jamie Bader of

Metamora; three beloved granddaughters: Kaitlyn, Emma, and Hannah; three brothers: Jerry O’Dean of Lake Orion, Johnny Bader of Peck and Bill (Terry) Bader of Bruce Crossing, Michigan and his good buddies, Bruce and Dave. Phil is also survived by many nieces & nephews, great nieces & nephews and great-great nieces & nephews. Phil was preceded in death by his sister, Anna Lou Bader; nephew, Jimmy Bader and his parents.

Memorial contributions may be made to Barbara Ann Karmanos Cancer Institute, 4100 John R Street, Detroit, MI 48201, the Karmanos Cancer Institute at McLaren – Lapeer, 1295 Barry Drive, Lapeer, MI 48446 or the charity of your choice.

An open house gathering in honor of Phil’s life will be held from 1-5 p.m. Saturday, September 30,

2017 at the Lapeer Township Hall, 1500 Morris Road, Lapeer, MI 48446. Phil’s family asks that

everyone please come and share their favorite Phil memories and “Philisms”. Per Phil’s wishes,

cremation services have been entrusted to Muir Brothers Funeral Home, Lapeer. Please visit

www.muirbrotherslapeer.com to leave a note of condolence to Phil’s family.