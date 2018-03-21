Babcock, Marjorie R.; 90, of Lake Orion

Marjorie Rae Babcock; of Lake Orion, passed away March 21, 2018 at 90 years of age.

Marjorie was predeceased by her loving husband Tom, infant daughter Marilyn, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Babcock. She is survived by her children Cheryl (Art) DeGroot; Denise (Bruce) Schwerin; Tom Babcock; Bryant Babcock; Bruce (Janet) Babcock; Melissa (Richard Mauppin) Babcock and her sister Joyce Sheldon. She is also survived by many loving grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends and family at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, 111 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, on Friday, March 23, 2018 from 4-6 p.m. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 6 p.m. Interment Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Lake Orion Nursing Center- Activities Dept., 585 E. Flint St., Lake Orion, MI 48362

