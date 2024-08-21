August government and school board meetings

The Lake Orion Village Council meets at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 26 in council chambers at Lake Orion Village Hall, 21 E. Church St.

The council meets regularly on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. Agenda packets can be viewed at lakeorion.org.

The Lake Orion Community Schools Board of Trustees meets at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 in the board room at the district Administration Building, 315 N. Lapeer St.

For board meeting packets, go to lakeorionschools.org. – J.N.