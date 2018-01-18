ATV to clear village snowy sidewalks

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The Lake Orion Village Council was shy three of its seven members during the Jan. 8 meeting. However, village business continued as scheduled.

The council plans to meet with Village Manager Joe Young and the village department heads for a preliminary budget meeting. Discussions will be based upon their needs, goals and objectives.

Supported unanimously was the DPW’s request to purchase an ATV with plow and salter, contingent on the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority’s (DDA) approval.

The equipment comes with a price tag of $11,163.63. The village plans to fund $6,163.63, while the DDA would be asked to contribute $5,000.

During a special DDA meeting on Jan. 11, the $5,000 contribution was approved after hearing the details of the purchase.

“Currently, the DPW employees are bringing their own ATV’s because they see the value in it,” said Young.

It takes two men eight hours to snow blow sidewalks that the village is responsible to maintain when snow hits. And then they have to go back and salt them. Young said that with the proper equipment, it will take 2 – 4 hours, depending on the amount of snow.

The village has an extensive number of sidewalks, including those that fall in the village on M-24.

The ATV will be used in places that the village is not responsible for, such as in front of businesses and private parking lots.

The village is subject to the 24-hour snow removal rule.

“If they are out plowing snow, then they may have issues with the 24-hour rule. It is a balancing act between time and money,” said Young.