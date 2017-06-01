Arthaud, Edwina J.; 92,

of Lake Orion

Edwina J. Arthaud “Winnie”; of Lake Orion; passed away at the age of 92 on May 24, 2017. Winnie is the beloved wife of the late Doc; loving mother of Renee (Greg) Boka and Timothy (Lorelie) Arthaud; loving grandmother of Hallie (Ian) Grech, Cody Arthaud, Daniel (Annalisa) Arthaud, Ryan (Kristy) Boka and Sarah (Matthew) Mazure; and dear great grandma of Claire, Sophie and Grayson.

Winnie retired in 1989 after 25 years with the Lake Orion Schools and she was a member of St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church. Winnie also loved to read her murder mysteries, spend time with her family and golfing, perhaps due to the fact that she recorded two hole in one’s!

Memorial services will be held on Friday, June 16, 2017 at 11am at St. Mary’s in the Hills Episcopal Church in Lake Orion. The family will receive friends from 10am until the time of service.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, where reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.