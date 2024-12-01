Arlene June Kern, 87, of Lake Orion

Arlene June Kern of Lake Orion passed away on November 23, 2024. She was 87 years old.

Arlene is the beloved mother of Paul (Sandra) Kern, Kathy Cronin and William (Terra) Kern; loving grandma of Kelly, Melessa (Matt), Curtis, Steven, Brooke (Logan), Bethany (Max) and Brandon (Alexis); and loving great-grandma of Morgan, Emily, Josephine, Olivia, Kaiya, Takoda, Emmery, Dez, Adelyne, Rochelle, Sophia, Colton, Isaiah and Eliana.

She was preceded in death by her father Lynn Gaynor, mother Dorothea Gaynor and great-grandson Maximus.

Arlene taught within the Lake Orion Schools for over 25 years, and for over 40 years taught Classical piano out of her home. She earned her Masters plus 30 from Oakland University and through her devotion to music was able to influence many lives with her teaching. Arlene also worked at the Lake Orion Review for many years, was a longtime member of the Oxford Music Club, a longtime member of the Metropolitan Detroit Musician League as well as being a longtime member of Five Points Community Church in Auburn Hills.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 1 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, with Pastor JJ Sherwood officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorial donations may be made to the Five Points Community Church, 3411 Walton Boulevard, Auburn Hills, Michigan 48326.