‘Appalachian Spring’ concert on May 4

Concert to feature music from ‘Star Wars’
The North Oakland Concert Band, under the direction of Annette Kline, will be in full force on May 4, presenting a dynamic concert that includes music from Star Wars.
The concert also features two concerto competition winners, Frank Lulgjuraj on clarinet and Christopher Samoila on alto saxophone. Lulgjuraj is a senior from Utica Academy for International Studies and will perform Weber’s Concertino. Samoila is a senior from Rochester High School and will perform the first movement of the Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice.
The concert also includes Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, a ballet expressively
depicting a young couple starting a new life in the hills of Pennsylvania. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. The concert begins at 4 p.m. in the Lake Orion High School Auditorium.
Please scan the QR code for further details on the concert program. For more information on NOCB and our future concerts, visit website www.nocb.org.
