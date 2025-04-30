‘Appalachian Spring’ concert on May 4

Concert to feature music from ‘Star Wars’

The North Oakland Concert Band, under the direction of Annette Kline, will be in full force on May 4, presenting a dynamic concert that includes music from Star Wars.

The concert also features two concerto competition winners, Frank Lulgjuraj on clarinet and Christopher Samoila on alto saxophone. Lulgjuraj is a senior from Utica Academy for International Studies and will perform Weber’s Concertino. Samoila is a senior from Rochester High School and will perform the first movement of the Tableaux de Provence by Paule Maurice.

The concert also includes Appalachian Spring by Aaron Copland, a ballet expressively

depicting a young couple starting a new life in the hills of Pennsylvania. Admission is free but donations are appreciated. The concert begins at 4 p.m. in the Lake Orion High School Auditorium.

Please scan the QR code for further details on the concert program. For more information on NOCB and our future concerts, visit website www.nocb.org.