‘Anything Goes’ for Art Center’s latest exhibit; artist can submit three pieces

The Orion Art Center is hosting their annual Anything Goes exhibit. The show will run from July 26 through August 17.

Anyone 18 years old or older can submit up to three works in any medium. The cost to exhibit is $15 for students, $25 for art center members and $40 for non—members.

Prizes will be awarded – first place $100, second place $75 and third $50.

“This is such a great show ever year and the talent of the artists is truly amazing,” said Karen Starick, executive director of the art center.

Art 30″ or larger needs to be in a hangable frame.

The artist’s reception will be July 26 at 6 p.m. where winners will also be announced.

Starick suggests artists call prior to dropping off their artwork to make sure someone will be at the center to receive the submission.

The show is open to the public during business hours Wednesday, Thursday and Friday noon – 6 p.m., and Saturday noon – 3 p.m. The art center is closed Sunday through Tuesday.

The Orion Art Center is at 115 S Anderson St. in Lake Orion and can be reached at 248/693-4986. Visit them at orionartcenter.org. – S.C.