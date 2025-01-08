Ann Marie Donovan

Anne Marie Donovan died at home on December 23, 2024.

She was born in Pontiac, Michigan on October 16, 1955 to Priscilla and William Donovan. Anne grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan as one of 10 children. She often referred to herself as “#6.”

Anne attended Lake Orion schools, finishing with Lake Orion High School. She attended Oakland Community College to become a nursing assistant.

Anne worked hard her entire adult life. She had been employed with Life Skills in Oxford, Michigan since 2008. She loved her job, her clients, and the colleagues that came to be her special family.

Early in her adult life, Anne discovered that she had a gift for painting. She studied with a private instructor for many years and developed a lifelong passion for painting. Anne showed her paintings in several art shows. Her paintings hang in the homes of many of her family and friends. Anne taught some initial painting classes at Macomb Community College.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents, Priscilla and William; her sister, Renee; and her brother, Matt.

She is survived by her brothers and sisters, Greg, Janise, Jeff, Theresa, John, Jeannie, and Patrick. She is also survived by 14 nieces and nephews, and six great-nieces and great-nephews. She had a special bond with her six cousins from the Salvas family.

Anne was greatly loved and will be missed by her family and friends. She brought her own energy to the world, was fiercely independent, and an extremely caring person.

To honor Anne, donations may be made in her memory to Paint A Miracle, Rochester, Michigan.

The funeral service for Anne will be on January 18, 2025 at 10:30 a.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home in Lake Orion, Michigan. Anne’s brothers and sisters will receive family and friends beginning at 10 am.

Online reflections may be shared at sparksgriffin.com.