Anita’s Kitchen to preserve 45 Flint St.

By Susan Carroll

Review Writer

The renovation of 45 W. Flint St. is in full swing. Crews working at the future home of Anita’s Kitchen have revealed history on the brick walls after pulling off the siding.

Property owner and builder, Jack Kabliska, said that although not in the original plans, he wants to preserve the historical painting found under the siding. Painted on the brick is “Clean Laundry” and “Entrance.”

Originally a residence, the building was built back in the 1870’s (estimated) and has been upgraded many times. Known businesses previously located at 45 W. Flint St. were Foxy Lady Resale Shop and most recently, Celtic Cove Catholic Bookstore.

The Orion Historical Society is dedicated to the preservation of Orion’s legacy and if anyone has any additional knowledge of the buildings history, please contact them at the Orion Township Public Library, 248-693-3000..