Anita’s Kitchen in Lake Orion closes

No word on what will go in the location

By Jim Newell

Managing Editor

LAKE ORION – Anita’s Kitchen in downtown Lake Orion has permanently closed its doors.

The owners of the popular Lebanese food restaurant, Joe and Jennifer Wegrzyn, announced the closure on social media on Sunday, July 13, the same day the establishment closed. The restaurant opened in Dec. 11, 2019 at 45 W. Flint St.

“After several wonderful years of serving this incredible community, we must share the difficult news that Anita’s Kitchen will be closing our Lake Orion location, effective immediately,” the Facebook post read.

The owners also said, “An opportunity has presented itself that has allowed us to make a thoughtful business decision that aligns with our long-term goals,” which led to them closing the restaurant abruptly.

The Ferndale, Detroit and Detroit Metro Airport locations remain open. The owners added that current Lake Orion staff can choose to be moved to Anita’s Kitchen locations in Detroit or Ferndale.

“If they are not able to join us elsewhere, severance had already been determined and was intended to be discussed privately with each team member,” an updated post read.

While there has not been an announcement of what will be going into the prime location on Flint and Lapeer streets, Anita’s Kitchen owners did add “the new operators have expressed great interest in retaining much of our staff, and they have provided their contact information.”

**UPDATE** We appreciate all of the feedback we’ve received as a result of our initial post, however there were some expressed concerns we’d like to address. Related to our staff, we have in fact, offered our Lake Orion team members the opportunity to join us in Ferndale or Detroit. If they are not able to join us elsewhere, severance had already been determined and was intended to be discussed privately with each team member. In addition, the new operators have expressed great interest in retaining much of our staff, and they have provided their contact information. We also have made efforts to connect staff with currently operating local restaurants who are hiring.