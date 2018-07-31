American Pickers is looking for unique collections

American Pickers, the show that travels the back roads looking for hidden treasures, is heading back to Michigan in September.

Mike and Frank of the popular show are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, hoping to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items along the way.

The goal is to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past.

The show is looking for leads, and more specifically, interesting characters with interesting items and lots of them. If you or someone you know has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through, email your name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com or call 855-OLD-RUST (653-7878).

American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on the History channel. Mike and Frank, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, are followed as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques and learn the interesting stories behind them. — J.O.