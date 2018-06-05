Amedure, Michael; 57, formerly of Lake Orion

Michael Amedure; of N. Fort Myers, Florida and formerly of Lake Orion; passed away on May 9, 2018 at the age of 57. Michael is the beloved husband of Renee for 30 years; father of Michael (Vanessa) Haslett, Katie (Aaron) Nichols, Ashley Amedure and Justin Amedure; grandpa of four; and son of the late Patricia and Frank Sr. He is also survived by his brothers, Frank Jr. (Susie) and Wayne (Laurie); sister Tina (John); and several nieces and nephews.

For over 20 years at Torca Products, Michael worked in design and research and development for the automotive industry. And when he wasn’t working he loved listening to his Rock-n-Roll and spending time with his family.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, June 9, 2018 at 11 a.m. at the Lake Orion United Methodist Church, 140 E Flint Street, with Pastor Larry Wik officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the M.S. Society or to the family. www.sparksgriffin.com.