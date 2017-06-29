Affordable energy plays a critical role in keeping MI businesses competitive

Michigan’s manufacturing-intensive economy depends on affordable energy.

But energy would become increasingly more expensive without the infrastructure and pipelines that deliver oil, petroleum products and natural gas to businesses and power plants across the state.

Affordable energy plays a critical role in keeping Michigan businesses competitive—not just with other states, but in the global economy as well.

Unless we have a robust system of fuel pipelines, energy costs will likely increase, making Michigan businesses, especially manufacturers, less competitive.

Our auto industry—a huge energy user—would likely survive higher energy prices. But maybe the next new model would be built in another state, costing Michigan jobs and hurting our economy.

For smaller businesses, higher energy costs could lead to layoffs, relocation or closure.

We increasingly hear calls from activist groups to shut down pipelines in Michigan. But such action would have severe consequences.

To maintain our economy, create jobs and support Michigan businesses, we must have a comprehensive system of energy infrastructure.

Bill Holt

Lake Orion resident