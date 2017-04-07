Adopt-A-Trail program opens for the Paint Creek Trail this spring

Three students from Girl Scout Troop #43155 have developed an “Adopt-A-Trail” program for the Paint Creek Trail to earn their Silver Award.

As part of the project, four sections of the Paint Creek Trail from Rochester to Lake Orion will be adopted by individuals, groups, or businesses. Each group will be responsible for a trail cleanup project twice a year, in April and October, and it is a two year commitment.

In return, signs will be posted recognizing each group along their section of trail. The Girl Scouts, Taylor Brooks, Chrissie Stephens, and Gabriella Thomas, developed the program with guidance from the Paint Creek Trailways Commission.

“We chose the Paint Creek Trail because we felt it was used greatly in our community and we wanted to help add more to the trail,” said Taylor Brooks.

The girls raised $583 from a returnable can drive and fundraisers, which will pay for the signs, cleanup supplies, and promotion.

“We were very excited to work with Taylor, Chrissie, and Bella on this project. They did a fantastic job researching, planning, and implementing this program. The Paint Creek Trail is a very popular recreation resource, and this type of program will help keep it beautiful for all users. There is no financial cost at this time to adopt a section of trail – just a time commitment and willingness to help,” said Kristen Myers, Trail Manager.

Two sections of trail are still available for adoption. The kickoff and first cleanup day will be on Earth Day, April 22, from 9-10 a.m.

Cleanup groups will meet at the Paint Creek Cider Mill, 4480 Orion Road, Oakland Township to get their supplies, directions, refreshments, and a free gift.

The sections that are part of the program include the Paint Creek Trail from Rochester Municipal Park to Tienken in Rochester; Tienken to Dutton in Rochester Hills; Silver Bell to Gunn Road in Oakland Township, and Clarkston/Kern Road to Atwater Street in Orion Township and Lake Orion.

The Oakland Township section of trail has been adopted by one of the girl scouts and her family. “I worked so hard for this project and I am so excited for this, my family adopted part of the trail and they are so proud of me,” said Chrissie Stephens.

Gabriella Thomas is excited about earning her Silver Award. “The Girl Scout Silver Award is the second highest award. It takes girls who have commitment and courage to accomplish the silver award. I am proud of myself and fellow Girl Scouts!” said Thomas. For more information, visit http://paintcreektrail.org/wordpress/adopt-a-trail or contact Trail Manager Kristen Myers at manager@paintcreektrail.org