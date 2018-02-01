Adams, William C.; 62, of Royal Oak

William C. Adams; of Royal Oak and formerly of Quartzsite, Arizona; passed away on January 30, 2018 at age 62. Bill is the son of Beatrice and the late Robert Adams; and brother of Connie (the late Noz) Sarate, Bob (Gina) Adams and Cindy (Harry) Sawyer. He is also survived by his 9 nieces and nephews; and 11 great nieces and nephews.

For many years Bill lived in Quartzsite, Arizona where he owned and operated a cross country trucking company. He enjoyed his ’65 classic Lincoln convertible and was known as a man that could fix anything and always helped others.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 2, 2018 at 6 p.m. at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion with Rev. John Ball officiating. The family will receive friends from 4 p.m. until the time of service. Reflections may be shared with the family by visiting www.sparksgriffin.com.