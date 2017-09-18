Adams, Frederick D.; 74, of Lake Orion

Frederick Dwight Adams of Lake Orion, an Alto Saxophonist and International Logistics Specialist, passed away after a short illness. He was 74 years old.

In 1965 while attending music school at Eastern Michigan University, Fred preformed “Ballade for Saxophone and Band”, the first saxophone solo with the Symphony Band in the history of the University. During this same period, Fred helped organize the chapter of “Kappa Kappa Psi”, a professional band fraternity that still exists today at EMU.

Seeing a more secure lifestyle, Fred returned to EMU in 1969 and earned both a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Business Administration, which enabled him to launch a totally new career in Traffic & Transportation with Chrysler Corporation. Fred retired from Chrysler’s International Logistics department after 28 years.

He married Karen Louise Moore in December of 1972, two weeks after beginning his employment with Chrysler and had one son, Cory McGregor Adams of Chandler, Arizona. He is survived by his wife and son and many nieces and nephews,

Donations in his honor can be sent to the Michigan Humane Society.

A private service was held at Modetz Funeral Home, Orion.