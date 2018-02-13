A Spiritual Walk — Gifts From The Heart

On Sunday, Feb. 18 at 3 p.m. you are invited to enjoy a “gift from the heart” with a great group of men called; The Gentlemen Songsters who with their director Peggy Barry-Bartz will provide a benefit concert. The concert is hosted by Unity of Lake Orion and all proceeds collected from our “love donation” will go directly to the non-profit – Love INC.

When talking to people about churches oftentimes they will share their thoughts about passing the collection plate. For many, the act of collecting the offering seems to create a charge at the core of their being. If this is you, or someone you know, I invite you to be open to hearing that the way you feel about the offering also has a direct effect on the way you feel about money in general.

Money is simply energy. When we hold onto money thinking this is all I have or more is hard to get, then we energetically put those thoughts to all our money. This places a negative energy around money coming in and going out for us. It actually does become harder to get and more scarce. I encourage you to be open to feeling grateful for whatever you can contribute and give it freely, by blessing it. When you bless it see it multiplying two, three or more times, and it will.

When we collect our offering, we put the thoughts out that each person gives from their heart making it a “love donation.” A donation serves a great purpose when it is a gift from a loving heart. If it is given with a sense of duty or begrudgingly, then it opens the door for resentment or scarcity to filter in. Gifts from the heart have an open, honest and loving energy that they provide to us. Not everyone who visits and finds comfort being at our church can make a donation. I bless those people and tell them to be sure to stop in anyway. Remember, these are the people Jesus spoke of many times. They are looking for the spiritual words to make a difference in their life. By supporting their journey, or current struggles, I know that I help to awaken them to a greater knowing, a greater expansion and a better life. I have seen this many times and enjoy watching their world change and their hearts open.

So often we can hold another picture for these people. People often see others who are less fortunate than themselves and begin to judge them. This is not a good idea, because we cannot judge something we have not lived. It’s always possible that you can question or judge something so much your life direction takes on that same picture. What you judge in others will be judged in you. The circumstances will not be exactly the same, but the Universe always sets the counter balance. This happens so that you can be more of an understanding and supportive person, more Christ like and basically will help you change the way you think.

If you notice you feel empathy or sympathetic towards those less fortunate than you, chances are, you are already humbled with gratitude for the good grace in which you live your life. Being grateful is an emotion that when expressed sends out positive energy around you and that will bring more positive energy into your life that you can be grateful for.

Think on your life, where is there room for improvement in your thoughts of others. It truly is so much easier for you to uplift others with prayer and blessings than to be judgmental and then have to live life correcting your judgmental thinking. As you go about your life, when you see someone less fortunate than you, it is the perfect time to check-in with yourself. It’s never a good time to try and tell another person they are not living their life right, nor to try and change them. Instead, validate for yourself how blessed you are and say it out loud so your ears take it into your mind. I invite you to simply send them blessings, a gift from your heart, and see how your life changes in positive ways.

Be of love,

Linda La Croix

Prayer Chaplain & Unity Director at Unity of Lake Orion. “Like” her Facebook page, A Spiritual Walk, for more positive thoughts.