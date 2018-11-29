A special shout out to Golling Buick GMC: Happy Thanksgiving from the Orion Area Parade Group!

On this day of thanksgiving, the Orion Area Parade Group wants to take a moment to express our thankfulness for the generosity of Golling Buick GMC for their ongoing and full support of the Orion Lighted Parade.

Golling is the sole sponsor of the Holly Jolly Folly fundraiser, a spectacular event that is sold out this year. Golling’s role in this event makes what we do for the parade possible.

Help us show our appreciation to Golling Buick GMC by thanking them for all they do to make the Orion Lighted Christmas Parade possible each year.

Orion Area Parade Group

orionlightedparade.org