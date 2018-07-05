A Mother’s Wish golf classic supports families dealing with breast cancer

The 5th annual “Win the Fight” golf classic in support of A Mother’s Wish is Aug. 11 and organizers are looking for sponsors and participants to help with the outing.

The golf classic begins at 9 a.m. at Devil’s Ridge Golf Club with a shotgun start. Golfers will have access to the driving range and practice green prior to tee time, a continental breakfast, lunch at the turn and two beverage tickets.

A full buffet will be served when all rounds of golf are complete. Golfers will have their chance to bid buy raffle tickets for the Chinese raffle items and 50/50 raffle.

Tom Weaver of A Mother’s Wish said there’s spots for 36 hole sponsors, two on each hole.

“We’ll take any kind of sponsorships or gifts that people want to give,” Weaver said.

The golf outing will have a silent auction of items donated from area businesses and groups. Past items have included Red Wings paraphernalia, tools from Home Depot and signed athletic equipment.

“We usually have some pretty good gifts. We’ve got a lot of good auction items this year, too,” Weaver said. “We’ll always take people who want to volunteer and help with the organization.”

Before her death in 2008, Kathy Luby initiated the idea for a foundation, which served the needs of families struggling with the day-to-day impact of breast cancer.

With many charities and organizations funding the search for a cure, there are far fewer addressing the emotional and physical “journey” families have to endure, as a result of a breast cancer diagnosis.

As a legacy to Kathy, A Mother’s Wish, a (501)(c)(3) foundation, was created by her close friends to ease the burden of this journey for local families.

Since 2011, has helped 267 Oakland county families going through the hardships of dealing with breast cancer in 31 different communities, including Rochester, Rochester Hills, Lake Orion, Oxford, Clarkston and Auburn Hills, Weaver said.

With the support of many golfers and hole sponsors we have been able to raise just under $40,000 to support Oakland County families. Our goal is to have at a minimum of 36 foursomes and 36 hole sponsorships. The cost for golfers and hole sponsorships is $120 each. Additionally, beverage cart sponsorship is $500 each. Corporate sponsorships are available. For more information, refer to the attached registration flyer.

To register or for more information, visit www.amotherswishmichigan.com and click on the events link at the top of the page. – J.N.