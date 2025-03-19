‘A Day in 1950’s Radio’ performances April 4-6

The Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company is presenting “A Day in 1950’s Radio” written by local artist Lydia Stewart.

It’s ‘The 39 Steps’ meets ‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ meets ‘It’s a Wonderful Life.’ It’s a new, fast-paced, slapstick silly show that everyone will want to see,” said Amy Bondy, managing artistic director for the Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company.

The plot of the play revolves around the cast scheduled to record episodes of the Richard Diamond Radio Show. Most have fallen ill, leaving three unsuspecting cast members to step in and save the day.

“A cast of four professional actors will bring this genius script to life with a live foley making all of the sound effects live in front of the audience,” Bondy said.

Show dates are at 7 p.m. April 4 and April 5 and 2 p.m. April 6 at Metamora Historical Society’s Old Town Hall. Tickets can be purchased at owptc.org or at the door. Adult general admission is $25 and student tickets are $20. Proceeds from the performances go to pay for production costs.

The Oxford Wildcat Professional Theatre Company is a 501(c)3 nonprofit performing arts organization founded and focused on bringing educational theatre to the Oxford and neighboring communities. — J.N.