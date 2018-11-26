Lesniak, Roger J.; 45, of Lake Orion

Roger Lesniak, Jr., age 45, of Lake Orion, Michigan, died Thursday, November 22, 2018 at William Beaumont – Royal Oak Hospital.

Roger John Lesniak, Jr. was born July 4, 1973 in Detroit, MI. He is the son of Shirley (Kopenick) Lesniak, Sr. and the late Roger John Lesniak, Sr. He grew up in Detroit and as a teenager, moved to Lake Orion, Michigan. Roger is a Lake Orion High School graduate. He attended Oakland County Community College and received his Bachelor’s Degree in Respiratory Therapy from Mid-Western Texas University.

Roger was employed by William Beaumont Hospital – Royal Oak as a Certified Respiratory Therapist for the past year. Previous to Beaumont, Roger worked at Ascension Providence Hospital – Novi Campus as a respiratory therapist for 5 years.

Roger was a volunteer fire fighter for the Lake Orion Fire Department for 23 years and attained rank of Captain.

He is survived by; his mother Shirley Lesniak; his fiancé: Stephanie Jarrell of Lake Orion, MI; one sister: Ann (Michael) Lungu of Fraser, MI; one brother: Stephen (Tammy) Lesniak of Almont, MI; his nephews: Stephen, Shane, Joseph, and Jordan; and his dogs: Bindie and Allie.

Roger was preceded in death by: his father: Roger Lesniak, Sr.: and his brother: David Paul Lesniak.

The funeral will be held 11:00 am, Monday, November 26, 2018 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City, 225 N. Main Street, Imlay City, MI. Reverend Kevin Harbin with Fraser United Methodist Church will officiate. Interment will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Detroit.

The family will be available for visitation 2-5 & 6-8, Sunday, November 25 at Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions, may direct them to K-9 Rescue League, 2120 Metamora Rd., Oxford, MI 48371.

Funeral arrangements were made by Muir Brothers Funeral Home of Imlay City. Please be sure to sign our on-line register at muirbrothersfh.com to share condolences and memories.