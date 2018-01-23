Charter Township of Orion

Board of Trustees

Synopsis, Regular Meeting, Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Meeting called to order at 7:00 p.m.

Invocation: Clerk Shults. All rose for the Pledge of Allegiance.

Recognized Roger Ferguson as Citizen of the Month for his assistance in apprehending a thief.

Recognized the Gawthrop Family for their outstanding holiday light display.

Approved the payment of bills in the amount of $1,376,042.21, payrolls in the amount of $280,445.41, for a total disbursement of funds in the amount of $1,656,487.62.

Approved the consent agenda, as revised. Approved agenda, as revised.

Approved Minutes, Regular Meeting: Monday, December 18, 2017.

Approved Minutes, Public Hearing: 2018 Budgets, Monday, December 18, 2017.

Approved the Township’s portion of the Joint OCCCC Budget Resolution.

Authorized attendance at the 2018 Michigan Township’s Association Annual Conference.

Approved the request for a special permit under Ord. 76, Alcoholic Beverages Regulation, pending state approval, and waived the $300 application fee.

Authorized 2018 membership in SEMCOG.

Authorized the purchase of a switch upgrade for the Township’s network server, at a cost of $16,333.70; further, authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Received and filed the Treasurer’s notice of purchase of CD’s from the Water and Sewer fund.

Authorized the purchase of a 2018 GMC 1500 4WD truck at a cost of $27,290.00 for the Parks & Recreation Department (through the county purchasing program), and authorized the sale of a 2004 Ford F150 truck.

Appointed Don Walker as the Planning Commission representative on the Zoning Board of Appeals, for a one-year term.

Authorized budget adjustment in the total amount of $16,168, necessitated by the change in Supervisor’s salary.

Awarded the Heather Lake lift station electrical upgrade project to Doublejack Electric Co., at a total cost of $42,900.00.

Waived the annual Temporary Sign permit fee for St. Joseph’s Church and School, with the understanding that all other provisions of the sign ordinance remain in effect.

Authorized Township employee participation in the Whole Life Challenge program, at a cost of $49 per employee; further, authorized any necessary budget adjustments.

Accepted the resignation of Jeff Stout from the position of Assistant Fire Chief, with regret.

Authorized posting/advertising the position of Parks Superintendent, a full-time position, $27.00 per hour, full benefits.

Authorized the position of Treasury Clerk II be changed to full time status, effective January 17, 2018.

Appointed current Board of Review members Ray Wysock and Rodney Tocco as alternates to the Board, with their term expirations remaining 12/31/2018.

Appointed DPW Superintendent William Basigkow as voting member and Director of Public Services Jeff Stout as alternate to the North Oakland County Water Authority Board.

Accepted the resignation of Gerald Lee from the Safety Path Advisory Committee, with regret.

Approved the application for a Peddlers/Solicitors License from Justin Wiscombe, to sell Comcast services door-to-door.

Approved tuition reimbursement request from Conner Reiter in the amount of $910.00, under the provisions of the current Tuition Reimbursement policy.

Accepted grant donation of $300.00 to the Fire Department from the Firefighters Charitable Foundation, for use in funding fire safety programs.

Authorized the Supervisor to sign the 2018-2020 RCOC Applications for Maintenance and Community Events permits.

Held second reading and adopted the amendment to Ord. 121, Possession or Use of Marihuana, as presented.

Approved first reading of PC-2017-05, Silver Spruce Plaza Final PUD, and directed the Clerk to publish for second reading and possible adoption on February 20, 2018.

Held discussion concerning the possibility of a designated Parks & Recreation millage.

Authorized listing the property located at 200 Casemer Road for sale.

Received and filed the Clerk’s Departmental Update.

Received and filed the Police/Fire Reports.

Received and filed the Fire Chief Search Update.

Meeting adjourned at 9:24 p.m.

Penny S. Shults, Clerk

Chris Barnett, Supervisor

Charter Township of Orion