Dragons fall to Oxford, defeat Stoney Creek

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Despite keeping pace with the Oxford Wildcats for the final three quarters of the game Friday night, the Lake Orion boys varsity basketball team could not overcome a first quarter 9-point deficit, falling to the Wildcats 66-54.

Lake Orion is now 2-5 on the season.

Oxford outscored the Dragons 21-12 in the first quarter before the Dragon’s rallied in the second, outscoring the Wildcats 14-9 in the second.

Oxford managed to edge Lake Orion 17-13 in the third quarter and 19-15 in the fourth to hold on for the 12-point victory.

The Dragons played Rochester Adams on Tuesday after press time.

Dragons defeat Stoney Creek

Last week, the Dragon’s defeated Stoney Creek in a stunning 57-38 victory.

“Stoney Creek are the defending league champions and came to Lake Orion with an impressive 6-2 record last night,” said coach Jim Manzo.

Stoney Creek jumped out to a quick 13-6 lead but the Dragon’s would outscore the Cougars 51-25 the rest of the way to earn their second victory of the season, Manzo said.

The Dragons had five players score 6 or more points, with Jamie Lewis leading the way with 20 points.

Freshman Drew Van Heck scored a season high 10 points, while Ryan Kolp added 7 points and led the team in rebounds. Drew Crane and Pierce Burke each added 6 points for the victors.

With the win, the team’s overall record now stands at 2-4, but more importantly 1-0 in league play.

“It was a great win for the Dragons last night. We beat a very good team,” Manzo said.