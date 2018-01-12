trivia_night_2018_flyer

2018 Trivia Night

To benefit Blessings in a Backpack – Lake Orion

Looking for a fun night out while supporting a great cause? Join us for a night of fun, food, prizes, and friendly competition!

Blessings in a Backpack Lake Orion is hosting their annual Trivia Night fundraiser on:

Saturday, January 20th at the Knights of Columbus Hall on Orion Rd

Doors open at 5:30; Dinner served 6-6:45; Trivia begins at 7:00

Tickets are on a first come basis and this event usually sells out. We prefer you have a complete team of 10 however there are opportunities to place people on unfilled teams.

Tickets are $25 each this includes dinner entry and a door prize ticket. Cash bar (beer and wine only). Food will be provided by Lockharts BBQ.

If you bring one or more the following you will be given an additional door prize ticket: (Only 1 additional ticket will be given per person) Single Serving Cups of: Ravioli Easy Mac & Cheese Chicken and Rice Cereal cups (not boxes) These items will be used to stock the pantry at the High School for kids who are in need.

There are also spots left for business sponsorship. If you are interested in sponsoring a table with a sign that will have your logo on it the cost is $100. (Table sponsorship does not include tickets.) You do not need to attend to sponsor a table

For tickets and information on this event please contact Angela Snyder at Angelamsnyder1969@gmail.com