2017 Lake Orion Competitive Cheer

22nd Annual Dragon Invitational

Lake Orion hosted it’s Dragon Invitational on Saturday at the high school.

“The competition went really well, we had 50-plus teams compete throughout the day, middle school through Varsity, and our parents, coaches, athletes and volunteers ran a great meet,” said Lake Orion Cheer Coach Niki Hills.

The Dragon’s finished second behind Rochester by only seven-tenths of a point. Rochester Adams came in third and Sterling Heights Stevenson came in fourth.

See the Feb. 1, 2017 print edition of The Lake Orion Review for the full photo page.