2017 Lake Orion Competitive Cheer

By on No Comment

2017 Lake Orion Competitive Cheer

22nd Annual Dragon Invitational

Lake Orion hosted it’s Dragon Invitational on Saturday at the high school.
“The competition went really well, we had 50-plus teams compete throughout the day, middle school through Varsity, and our parents, coaches, athletes and volunteers ran a great meet,” said Lake Orion Cheer Coach Niki Hills.
The Dragon’s finished second behind Rochester by only seven-tenths of a point. Rochester Adams came in third and Sterling Heights Stevenson came in fourth.

 

See the Feb. 1, 2017 print edition of The Lake Orion Review for the full photo page.

2017 Lake Orion Competitive Cheer added by on
View all posts by James Newell →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.