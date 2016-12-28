2016 — The Year in Review

Another year nearly over and new one about to begin.

This week, The Lake Orion Review looks back at some of the stories that helped shape the Orion community in the first half of 2016.

The news, business, sports and school highlights, the (seemingly never-ending) road construction projects and the community events form a kaleidoscope perspective of the Orion area in 2016.

In next week’s issue, we’ll review the news and events from July 1 – Dec. 31, 2016.

So, without further ado, this is the news that was…

Jan. 6

MDOT approved to work nights, weekends on spring M-24 project: On Monday, the Orion Township Board approved a noise permit so that construction crews could work at night and during the weekends.

The goal for the $29 million project is to have it completed in 2016 but with the current noise ordinance, there was uncertainty that the project would be completed on time.

Dentist office faces lawsuit for alleged religious discrimination: Four former employees of Dr. Tina Marshall D.D.S. are seeking damages for religious discrimination in a lawsuit against the Lake Orion dentist,

Plaintiffs Kimberly Hinson, Nancy Kordus, Tammy Kulis and Sara Bambard are also suing Dr. Craig Stasio, who helped Marshall restructure her office and its employees in 2015.

According to the lawsuit, Marshall began playing the Christian music in 2013. At first, the music only played during part of the day. The lawsuit states in time Marshall ordered the religious music be played at all times.

Dentist defends blending religious

beliefs with businesses

Since the restructuring of her dental office that included hiring members of a religious ministry, Dr. Tina Marshall D.D.S., said her practice is running much smoother.

Township residents could see equal

cost for village swim program

In a request from the Village of Lake Orion, Orion Township officials decided during Monday’s board meeting to contribute $2,000 to the village’s swim program.

Currently, township and outside residents are charged $80 for the two-week program as opposed to $50 for a village resident.

Jan. 13

Village advised to abort old water mains

A house fire on Sheron Street in November has proven to be the catalyst for Lake Orion to extensively review their deficient water pressures in sections of their outdated water system.

President Ken Van Portfliet pledged the village would eradicate all water system and fire hydrant deficiencies in order to continue the intergovernmental water agreement with Orion Township for the sale, purchase and delivery of water.

“The real point here is there has been more progress done in the last five weeks than in the last 18 years, and that will continue,” he said.

CPR revives Rocky, ‘a tough old bird,’ after being pinned in a creek: Rocky the dog is home, warm, and resting with his teddy bear. Rocky, a mixed-breed that is at least 15-years old, was saved through the efforts of a resident of Marie Court in Orion Township, along with sheriff’s deputy Faisal Khawja after he went missing. Rocky was located in a small creek and was seemingly dead before being brought back to life by Khawja and the resident.

Township presents options for village water system: At Monday’s Village Council meeting, Orion Township Supervisor Chris Barnett spoke for more than an hour addressing and defending the fire department’s handling of a house fire on Sheron Street in November.

Barnett’s presentation brought up the Sheron Street fire, which caused about $750,000 in damage, but also addressed the village’s struggling water main system.

Jan. 20

Questions are raised if boiled water alerts were necessary: Residents have shown continued concern over the Village of Lake Orion’s water pressure issue. Following last Monday’s village council meeting, it was apparent that previous communication regarding the water distribution system was as weak as the system itself.

Residents were reassured the communication breakdown was fixed, there’s new concerns on whether the village should have issued boil water alerts (BWA) during water main repairs.

Orion man arrested after deputies, narcotics team find drugs, packaging and rifle

A 25-year-old Orion Township man was arrested and arraigned on Jan. 16 after deputies from Orion Township assisted members of the Oakland County Narcotics Enforcement Team in a raid at the Orion Cove Apartments and seized cocaine, marijuana, Suboxone, drug packaging material, money and a loaded SKS rifle with 700 rounds of ammunition.

Lorene Porter becomes the new director of the Orion Art Center.

Michigan’s youngest architect, Scott Reynolds, is appointed to the Lake Orion Planning Commission.

Jan. 27

School threat origin believed to be from outside of Orion: A threat of a “Lake Orion High Shootout” forwarded amongst students Sunday evening caused the district to close school Monday.

The threat was found to be nearly verbatim to other threats that were sent to students from Warren, Ann Arbor, St. Clair Shores, and Rochester Hills schools.

Fatal crash on Indianwood knocks power out: Pockets of lost power hit residences and businesses in Orion Township Monday after a vehicle split a telephone pole on Indianwood Rd and killed an Orion Township woman.

The fatal crash occurred around 4:34 p.m. near Knollwood Dr. after the driver is thought to have swerved, and then overcorrected her steering, according to police reports.

Error on 2015 village taxes: Village Manager Darwin McClary notified council Monday evening that there had been a clerical error in the collection of the 2015 general operating tax levy. Village residents paid an excess of 0.1511 mills for 2015. A homeowner with a home worth $150,000 paid $11.33 in excess taxes.

Firehouse Subs slated to open first week in February: Occupying the former Radio Shack location on Lapeer Rd, Firehouse Subs is finishing inspections and final permits as they gear up for their early February debut.

Village postpones water/sewer increases: The Lake Orion Village Council postponed increasing water and sewer rates for the third time at the council meeting Monday night.

Council members denied administration’s proposal to increase water and sewer rates 3 percent to begin July 1, and each subsequent year thereafter until 2019.

Feb. 3

School board to determine SOC expansion Feb. 10: After an extensive look into School’s of Choice (SOC) data last Wednesday, Lake Orion School Board trustees decided to postpone taking action on approving 100 additional students to the program.

The additional SOC students would be a short term fix to help close a $1.9 million operating deficit the district communicated in December. To date, Lake Orion hosts about 380 SOC students in grades K-8.

County honors OTFD for saving Clarkston man: Last week, Orion Township firefighters were invited to Oakland County headquarters to be awarded for outstanding service after they saved the life a Clarkston resident. On Monday night, Supervisor Chris Barnett took the opportunity to recognize those same firefighters at the Township Board Meeting.

Ginopolis on enrollment: ‘The conversation needs to change’: In a meeting that altered the way the Lake Orion School administration perceived the district’s declining enrollment, it was settled—the story had to be changed.

Feb. 10

Village’s water system update introduces a temporary fix: The village council took steps at Monday night’s meeting to begin combating what has become an ongoing conversation about Lake Orion’s water system. The talk has been about several fire hydrants marked with black caps around the village and the low water main pressure they indicate. Hydrants marked with a black cap identify that residual water main pressures of those hydrants are lower than 20 psi, the recommended standard.

Lake Orion wrestlers pin an OAA White Division title: On Feb. 6, the wrestling team walked in to West Bloomfield High School having a better than average season. When they left that evening, the 34 wrestlers were the OAA White Division champions.

Feb. 17

Flood closes Orion Center: The Orion Center will be closed for at least two months after a fire suppression line broke Sunday in the second floor ceiling, flooding both the first and second stories.

100 more: School board sets limits for SOC expansion: The Lake Orion School Board approved up to 100 additional Schools of Choice students to be eligible to enroll in the 2016-17 academic year.

District’s tax analysis leads into sinking fund discussion: Out of 28 communities in Oakland County, Lake Orion ranks 16th in the percentage of local property taxes paid to education. The district has been researching the possibility of a sinking fund. If passed, 0.9 mills would generate about $1.5 million a year for ten years.

Feb. 24

Village increases water, sewer rates: Lake Orion residents will see their water and sewer bills increase by about $16 per month on average for a family of four from March 1 through the end of the year. The village council approved the increases after weeks of discussions about how to stem the flow of losses from the water and sewer fund.

New downtown developer seeks second tax abatement program

The new owner of the Champagne property located at 120 Broadway St. plans to build a mix-use development worth $3.7 million and is requesting the Village of Lake Orion to provide tax relief in order to do so.

Lake Orion man’s 1969 world champion Camaro featured at Autorama: Tom Bailey, a 15-year resident of Lake Orion, and his coveted 1969 race-ready Camaro own the title of fastest street car in America following his win at the 2015 Drag Week hosted by Hot Rod Magazine. Bailey also won the title in 2013 with a different 1969 Camaro.

Lake Orion’s lady bowlers are co-champs in OAA Red: The Lake Orion girls varsity bowling team took on the Oxford Wildcats on Friday night ending with a tie for their final OAA match of the season.

March 2

LO coach catches his 200 win: Lake Orion girls’ varsity basketball Coach Steve Roberts won his 200th game as a varsity coach with the team’s 43-29 victory at Royal Oak High School.

Girls’ ski team races States for 17 consecutive years: The Lake Orion varsity girls ski team conquered Marquette Mountain last weekend, finishing in the top ten at the 2016 MHSAA Division 1 Ski Finals. The Dragons took 8th overall with a final score of 216.

March 9

Vigil celebrates the life of Orion woman killed in hit-and-run: To commemorate an Orion Township woman, known for her selflessness and vibrant energy, a vigil was held at the scene of her death off Drahner Road on March 4, where friends gathered to share their memories. The 26-year-old Orion Township woman, Jordan Puckett, was killed in a hit-and-run accident Feb. 29.

District finalizes list of cuts for 2016-17: In a 4-3 vote, the Lake Orion Schools Board of Trustees finalized a list of personnel and department reductions at the March 5 board workshop to include four family school coordinator positions.

The list, which was granted initial approval at the Feb. 10 workshop, includes over $1.6 million in reductions. About $1.3 million in cuts affect staff, and the rest are reductions from different departments.

Longest serving DDA director resigns: Executive Director of the Lake Orion Downtown Development Authority Suzanne Perreault announced that will be stepping down at the end of the month. Perrault’s six year employment has been the longest in the DDA history since 2000.

New details released on the Chevy Bolt: Later this year, employees at the Orion Assembly Plant will begin work on a new vehicle that General Motors hopes will be one for the future. The Chevrolet Bolt EV will go on sale nationwide after production begins in the fall.

March 16

District proposes two sinking fund options: The Board of Education reviewed two possible tax millages that could be proposed to the community in an August or November election.

Assistant Superintendent John Fitzgerald presented the two project schedules, either a one-mill or two- mill levy, at the school board meeting March 9. The levies would raise $1,693,569 or $3,387,137 respectively each year for ten years, after plugging in the district’s current estimated taxable value of about $1.7 billion.

Child pornography case under local investigation: It’s what goes bump in the night,” Lake Orion Police Chief Jerry Narsh said, referring to the “monstrous acts” allegedly committed by a resident in a home off the corner of Flint St. and Beebe.

He is referring to a Lake Orion man who was federally charged on March 9 with three counts of manufacturing, possessing and transmitting child pornography.

Chamber hires Lake Orion business woman as new executive director: Long time Lake Orion resident Kim Urbanowski has accomplished quite a bit in her life, from serving in the U.S. Navy to opening a Moveable Feast, Personal Chef Service in Lake Orion. Most recently, she was hired as the new Executive Director of the Orion Area Chamber of Commerce to replace Executive Director Alaina Campbell, who will leave March 18.

Council to decide responsible party for sewer line repairs: Lake Orion Village officials postponed the first reading of an ordinance amendment on Monday night that would have mandated residents to be responsible for costs associated with sewer line repairs, which could have included repairs to the roadway.

March 23

School board moves toward private busing: The privatization of Lake Orion’s transportation services is predicted to save the district roughly $650,000 annually, according to preliminary figures. A Request for Proposals (RFP) sent out in February calls for a qualified Pupil Transportation management company for a contract term of 36 months beginning July 1, 2016, with the option to renew on a yearly basis for up to three years. Services include transportation for all regular and special education in the district, 58 routes over 2,400 miles daily.

March 30

Batman lives in Orion: The most-popular film in America last week, “Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice,” was filmed largely at more than 40 locations throughout Michigan, including filming in Orion Township. Go to Google maps and type in: “Bruce Wayne’s residence.” The “home” is in the 48630 zip code and appears to be in the Bark Park at Orion Oaks Park.

Proposed police millage excludes village: Orion Township trustees approved ballot language to renew the township’s fire and police millages which will be determined by voters at the August election. The proposed language excludes the Village of Lake Orion from the township’s collection process.

District suspends privatization: After reviewing three proposals submitted by private transportation companies, Lake Orion Schools administration recommended to suspend privatization of its transportation department at this point.

The announcement was made after several Lake Orion bus drivers, union reps and residents pleaded that the district look at other options than outsourcing at the school board meeting March 23.

High school artists earn top marks in the country: Lake Orion High School Senior Lauren Gamboa received a National Scholastic Gold Key for her ceramic piece, a Korean water dropper. Junior Ethan Pestano received a National Scholastic Silver Key for his digital art piece of a young woman sticking her face slightly above water. Senior Kerri Watkoske received a National Scholastic Silver key portfolio for a series of watercolor pieces entitled “That Moment When.”

April 6

Police confirm Orion man killed his wife then himself: After review of the autopsies, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that an Orion Township man killed his wife the evening of March 31 and immediately turned the gun on himself.

Township and village at odds over millage: After a closed meeting between a mix of Orion Township board members and Lake Orion Village Council members last Friday, Village Manager Darwin McClary concluded that the village had made a mistake.

An essential line to the village’s proposed 2016 Police Millage Agreement between both entities had been eliminated.

The line in contention, which enforces that all monies the village receives from the police millage be strictly used for police services, was reinstated in a second draft submitted to the township, McClary said.

The omitting of that line caused worry amongst township board members that the village was planning to use police money for non-police items. So the township board approved language eliminating the village from the Police Millage Agreement, which dates back to 1992.

Woodward coming to M-24 starting this week

By the end of the week, Dan’s Excavating of Shelby Township will have started the Lapeer Road construction project slated to last until Nov. 1. Funded by MDOT, the $29 million project will transform M-24 into a true Michigan boulevard, mirroring Woodward or Telegraph.

April 13

Sewer maintenance relief program could hit taxpayers under new ordinance: In a 4-3 vote, the Lake Orion Village council moved forward with establishing an ordinance that would place the responsibility of sewer line maintenance and repair on property owners. The new ordinance, if adopted, would clarify that property owners are responsible for the maintenance and repair of their building sewer lead or line from their structure to the sewer main. The village would be responsible for the maintenance and repair of the sewer main.

Orion Center costs the township $1,000 to repair: The Orion Center is scheduled to reopen July 1 after almost $750,000 in repairs and modifications have been made due to a flood in February.

Cost to the township was only the $1,000 deductible after the Michigan Municipal Risk Management Authority (MMRMA), the township’s insurance provider, processed the claim.

April 20

Village must agree to a one-year police millage contract: After much pleading Monday night, there is still no guarantee that Orion Township will levy the Village of Lake Orion’s police millage for the next four years. But, they could do it for one.

Village Manager Darwin McClary agreed that the village council would review the township’s proposed one year agreement and revised police millage before the township makes its final decision at the next board meeting on May 2.

Public forum set to discuss school closing: For the past several months district administrators and school board members have researched possible ideas for resizing the district, including closing one or more schools.

130 cannabis plants seized from Lake Orion caregiver operation: A Lake Orion resident turned himself in to the Lake Orion Police Department after officers found 130 medical marijuana plants, 94 more than he was legally permitted, at his home on Lake Shore Drive. The plants were found after LOPD officers entered the house with a search warrant on March 22.

LGBTQ group now offered to Orion residents: A group of local residents has formed to support and empower lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and questioning individuals (LGBTQ) in Orion Township.

April 27

School(s) to close in 2017, public questions process: The last time Lake Orion Community Schools re-districted was in 2002 after the opening of Paint Creek Elementary and Oakview Middle School.

On Monday night, the public had a chance to address the newest discussions on redistricting, but for the very opposite reason. The district is looking to shrink, not expand.

Future Educators Program wins the 2016 Outstanding CTE Program: The Future Educators Program sees over 200 students a year and offers six electives focused on education. On May 3, Lake Orion High School teachers Julie Barnes and Amy Bowman will accept the 2016 Outstanding Career Technical Education (CTE) Program for having the most comprehensive and opportunistic curriculum in Oakland County.

May 4

Police millage contract to include Lake Orion for one more year: After several weeks of obviously contentious negotiations between Lake Orion and Orion Township, the township board on Monday night voted to include language to allow village residents to vote for a police millage, perhaps in November.

District to seek 2-mill Sinking Fund in Aug.: A 5-2 vote determined that Lake Orion Community Schools will be asking voters to approve a new two-mill tax this August. The Building and Site Sinking Fund Tax Proposal would generate $3.4 million for the district the first year, and grow by 1.5 percent each year over the ten-year term.

Menards makes moves ‘Save big money’ soon: The home improvement retail chain store, Menards, submitted the paperwork for an approximate 207,000 sq. ft. development in Orion Township’s Brown Road Innovation Zone (BIZ district) last Wednesday.

Undefeated boys lacrosse team has a winning cause: Lake Orion’s undefeated varsity lacrosse team (10-0) will face Oxford on Saturday, but there are more important issues in play than whether the Dragons remaining undefeated.

Lacrosse for a Cause, which started last year and raised nearly $6,000 for ALS, will take place on Saturday, May 7, at Lake Orion High School. This year the cause will benefit the Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund (FWSF).

Dragon’s girls’ lacrosse team wins OAA White championship: Lake Orion’s girls lacrosse team clinched the OAA White Division championship, going 4-0 in league play and have an overall record of 8-3.

May 11

Letter carriers Stamp Out Hunger on Saturday: Last year, the 37,000 lbs. of food Lake Orion and Oxford postal carriers swept up at the end of residents’ driveways lasted the Oxford/Orion FISH two months. It was the biggest haul ever for the Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

Precinct 2 to have an extra ballot question this November: The Lake Orion Village Council unanimously approved a motion to grant the village attorney and administration the authority to compose ballot language for a village-wide police millage that would appear before village voters on the November 2016 general election ballot.

Council adopts budget with slight millage increase: The Village of Lake Orion adopted its budget Monday night, which calls for a slight millage increase for residents. The council unanimously approved the budget, which increases the millage rate from 9.9205 mills to 10.4 mills. The extra income from the increase is expected to total about $57,000. That’s about $24 for a homeowner with a $100,000 home, or taxable value of $50,000.

May 18

Township vows to fight Detroit Free Press litter lawsuit: The largest daily newspaper in Michigan is suing Orion Township for $5 million after the township demanded the Detroit Free Press stop delivering its weekly newsletter and shopping guide, Select, to residents who do not want this free service.

Audit earns an ‘A’ rating: Plante Moran, Orion Township’s financial consultants, granted the township an unmodified opinion – or clean audit – for all financial transactions in 2015.

CIA development plan passes by slim margin: With a 4-3 vote, Orion Township Trustees passed a development plan and tax increment financing plan that would widen Brown Rd. and enhance Baldwin Rd. to begin as soon as next spring. The plan, recommended to trustees by the township’s Corridor Improvement Authority Board, would utilize about $8 million in tax captures to fund the two main projects.

Moose Tree Nature Preserve to officially close this summer: Moose Tree’s programming, activities and summer camps will end June 30 when the district’s nature preserve officially closes. Talks of eliminating some or all of the programming started a while ago, as early as 2006, and were finalized in February.

Dragon depth secures fifth consecutive OAA Red title: Lake Orion’s boys’ track team’s outstanding depth led the Dragons to their fifth consecutive OAA Red championship last week.

May 25

Advocates for sinking fund form Citizen’s Committee: Nate Butki, LOCS class of ’92, said it’s time the community takes action and supports the two-mill sinking fund ballot proposal on August 2.

Butki kicked off the first meeting of the Citizen’s Committee last week after inviting over 100 community members to jump on board to get the word out.

Firefighters battle rooftop blaze at Indianwood Country Club: A fire that is believed to have started on a roof, caused an undetermined amount of damage to Indianwood Country Club last week. Upon arrival, Orion Township Fire Department crews found smoke and fire coming from the West side of building.

June 1

Administrators to take $92,000 in concessions for the 2017 school year: All 29 administrators in the Lake Orion Schools district will take a compensation reduction for the 2016-17 school year..

The wage concessions, announced May 25, will save the district approximately $92,000. The district is in the process of eliminating a near-$1.9 million shortfall.

All administrators including the superintendent, high school principal, middle school principals, elementary principals, athletic directors, high school associate principals, middle school assistant principals, the director of special education, the learning options supervisor and the director of curriculum will be affected.

Carpenter Elementary to celebrate 20 years as year-round school: One of Michigan’s first balanced calendar public schools, will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary June 3.

Clerk Penny Shults seeks reelection after 27 years with Orion Twp.

June 8

Dragon sports ranks third in nation: Lake Orion’s athletics program has caught attention nationwide, after ranking third in USA Today’s “2015-16 America’s Best Athletic Program” competition.

The fan-vote competition began at the beginning of the academic year, after 4,991 high schools nationwide were entered..

New DDA director ready to get creative: The Downtown Development Authority has a new executive director and she has no intention of slowing down Lake Orion’s creative momentum.

The Village Council approved the appointment of Molly LaLone at their May 23 meeting and she had her first day on Tuesday following Memorial Day.

Lake Orion’s American Summer gears up to celebrate all things Lake Orion

The proposed 12-day event would create a bridge to gap between the Lion’s Club Jubilee and the Lake Orion Fireworks show. It will run from June 23 through July 4.

Lake Orion students come up big at MIPA: It’s becoming almost a requirement that every year members of the Michigan Interscholastic Press Association (MIPA) must reserve seats for Lake Orion students excelling in journalistic categories.

This year was no exception as students from Lake Orion’s Television Production Workshop (TPW) took home top three finishes in nearly 30 categories with another 12 honorable mentions.

June 15

HRC recommends $7.8 million plan to bring village water up to speed: A water system reliability report by engineers has recommended improvements costing about $7.8 million to bring Lake Orion’s aging water system up to date.

Township plans $60K LED streetlight project: The Orion Township board approved a cost sharing project between DTE Energy and the township that will convert 211 street lights to LED. The project costs just over $70,000, but will only cost Orion Township $62,054 through the cost sharing partnership. DTE will be contributing nearly $8,000 in labor cost for the conversion and will owe the township an energy rebate of $8,721.

Dragons softballers win first regional title in 12 years: One great inning was all it took as Lake Orion’s softball team won its first regional title since 2004 on Saturday. The lady Dragons beat Romeo, 6-1, scoring all of its runs in the bottom of the fifth to qualify for the state quarterfinals.

June 22

$35 million roundabout project explained to concerned citizens: The long-awaited changes are coming to Baldwin Road. On June 15, the Road Commission of Oakland County (RCOC) hosted the latest in a series of informational meetings open to the public detailing the changes coming next year.

Annual Flare Night under investigation for Guinness Book record: Not only will it “light up the night” on July 1 for the annual Lake Orion Lions Club Flare Night, but it is also a night that could go down in the record books.

Started in 1945 by the Rotarians to celebrate the end of World War II and continued on by the Lions Club, this year’s Flare Night marks a yearly tradition in Orion. Individuals will light flares around Lake Orion lake, as well as Long Lake and other surrounding lakes that will also participate this year.

An application is under review by the Guinness Book of World Records for a new category for the most flares individually lit around a lake at one time.

June 29

Teachers’ positions withheld until district reaches targeted concessions: Lake Orion Community Schools still must realize $850,000 in wage concessions to be able to match the 2016-17 budget adopted at the board meeting June 22. One clause within the Master Agreement between Lake Orion Community Schools and the Lake Orion Education Association may provide for this possibility.

The three-year contract, enacted from July 1, 2014 through June 30, 2017, states that there is a wage reopener for the 2016-17 school year, which would allow both parties to negotiate any wage concessions. At this point, teachers have not been told what their positions will be for the 2016-17 school year, or if they will be employed at Lake Orion.

$1.9 million shortfall eliminated with approval of schools’ budget: The Lake Orion Board of Education approved the budget for the 2016-17 school year during a scheduled meeting on June 22. The budget indicates revenue of $79.7 million and expenditures of $79.5 million, with a net operating surplus of $155,000.

After Oxford switched dispatch services, Lake Orion must follow suit: In a recent special meeting, Oxford decided to transfer police dispatch services to the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, effectively shutting down the village police dispatch center July 1, 2017 “or sooner.” Lake Orion has been using Oxford’s dispatch center, so it too will have to come up with a new option for dispatch service.

LO lacrosse coach named Division 1 Coach of the Year: The Dragons’ success this season resulted in Brad Thomas being named Division 1 Coach of the Year by the Michigan High School Lacrosse Coaches Association. The Dragons went 16-4, won the Oakland Activities Association Red Division and advanced to the Division 1 regional semifinals.