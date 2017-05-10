17th annual Flower & Art Fair

freshens LO this weekend

The DDA’s 17th annual Flower & Art Fair is this Friday from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. The corner of Flint and Broadway streets will be shut down to vehicle traffic to be replaced with a rainbow of colors radiating from beautiful annuals, perennials, vegetables and herbs available for purchase.

The weekend fair has something for everyone, with over 70 vendors, musical performances, kid activities and food and beverages. For a complete list of entertainers, visit The DDA’s Facebook Flower & Art Fair event page.

Molly LaLone, executive director of the DDA stated: “One change that was made this year is that the businesses that belong to the DDA were offered vendor booth space at no cost. This allows the businesses to have representation out on the street.”

Real Estate Gives is partnering with three charities to build and raise funds for Playhouses for a Purpose. “They have built three playhouses which will be auctioned off on Saturday at 3 p.m. Each charity has the opportunity to raise additional money while at the fair, by bringing in guests of their choosing,” said LaLone.

While at the fair, stop into the DDA’s vendor booth to find out some of the happenings in Lake Orion. Representatives for the Community for a Lifetime project will be on hand to answer questions.

Visit downtownlakeorion.org for additional event information. – S.C.