11th Schrauger Memorial 5k is Nov. 18

The 11th annual Schrauger Memorial 5k will bring the Lake Orion and running club communities together in celebration of the memory of Joshua and Timothy Schrauger, on Nov. 18.

The brothers died in a car accident in Sept. 2007. Both boys were avid runners and Joshua was a devoted member of the Lake Orion cross country and track teams.

“Each year, we come together to celebrate the generous spirit of Josh and Tim. We are honored to partner with Love INC and help support their valuable mission,” said race director Lisa Hock.

Since 2009, all proceeds from the event have been donated to Love INC, a nonprofit agency that helps those in need in Lake Orion and northern Oakland County. In 2016, over $2,500 was donated to Love INC.

The boy’s mother, Vicki Schrauger said, “It is encouraging each year to see familiar and new faces of people who come out in all kinds of weather for the Schrauger Memorial Run. I am happy to cheer and encourage all the runners and walkers, and it reminds us all of the character qualities that Josh and Timothy showed in their lives.”

The Schrauger Memorial includes two events, a one mile fun run, and a cross-country style 5K race/walk located on the trails behind Lake Orion High School (495 E. Scripps Rd). Jumping over (or avoiding) several strategically placed hay bales is a memorable race feature.

Families often participate together and contribute to the festive atmosphere of the event. Elementary students run for free and there is typically a large contingent of Oakview, Scripps and Waldon Middle School students competing for the “Schrauger Cup,” awarded to the school with the most participants.

The first 150 registered 5k participants will receive a pair of tech gloves.

Age group awards will be presented to top runners in the 5K and to the top male and female walkers.

The one mile fun run begins at 9:30 a.m. and the 5K race/walk begins at 10:00 a.m.

To register, visit raceentry.com or schraugermemorial5k.weebly.com. Registration is also available on race day beginning at 8:30 a.m. – By Susan Carroll