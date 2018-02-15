10 (more) Dragons sign to play college sports

By Jim Newell

Review Editor

Lake Orion High School has a tradition of sending its student-athletes on to college to continue their playing careers, those continue to excel academically and athletically.

On Feb. 7, 10 more student-athletes signed their national letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

Having a public signing acknowledges the students’ achievements and gives coaches, classmates and especially parents the opportunity to share in the students’ success.

“I think it’s a big deal. It’s a culmination of a lot of years of dedication in the classroom and on the athletic field. These kids don’t get here by themselves. It’s their families, their parents’ commitment behind them,” said Athletic Director Chris Bell.

“It’s a great way to bring everyone together – with coaches, parents, athletes and really celebrate a unique thing because there aren’t that many student-athletes that have the opportunity to go on and play at the college level,” Bell said.

The ten student-athletes who signed letters to play college sports are:

• Elianna Ritt, who will attend Beloit College for swimming.

• KC Eisbrenner will play soccer at Tiffin University.

• Austin Findley will play football at Olivet College.

• Parker Blust will attend Northwood University to play football.

• Sam Kinne will attend Michigan Tech University for football.

• Jordan Lewis joins the Indiana Wesleyen University football team.

• Powerlifter Trevor Downey will attend Midland University in Nebraska.

• Ben Capouellez will play soccer at Rochester College.

• Logan Ballagh also will join the Rochester College soccer team.

• Megan Danielson will play soccer at Southern Illinois University.

Bell said eight athletes signed to play college sports during the fall signing and the 10 athletes this round represented “a fair number.”

“We’ll probably have another five to six-plus signing this spring this well. Whenever you can send 20 or more athletes on to the college level it’s a pretty good year. It’s a credit to our coaches, our kids, our school,” Bell said.

Eisbrenner chose Tiffin University – whose mascot is a dragon – because she wants to study forensic science. “They have a really good program and they offered to let me play soccer there,” she said.

Eisenbrenner, a center defender and outside back for the soccer team, said she would miss playing at Lake Orion and miss her coaches and teammates.

While the students excelled on the playing field, they also have to maintain a strong performance in the classroom.

“If you’re not getting the job done in the classroom you’re not going to have that opportunity to play at the next level. The academic requirements now to get into school to be a student athlete are high,” Bell said. “It’s a complete package – if you’re going to be a collegiate athlete, you better be a good student.”

Ritt, who swam the 200-meter Individual Medley and 100-meter Butterfly for Lake Orion, said she will miss her coaches, friends and teachers and “Just all the great memories I’ve make at Lake Orion. But I’m excited to make new memories.”

Ritt will attend Beloit College in Wisconsin to study political science.

“I chose Beloit because it’s the best fit and type of college for me, as it’s a small liberal arts college. And I like the sense of community there, it reminds me of Lake Orion, and it’s good to have a sense of home when you’re seven hours away from home,” Ritt said.

Bell said the 10 student-athletes are a “great representation” for Lake Orion.

“They’re great kids, absolutely. You’ve got to do it in all phases. And that’s really the gift of athletics. It gives you a blueprint, and if you can follow this blueprint and do it academically, do it athletically, live a healthy lifestyle, be a good person in the community you’re going to walk out of here a champion person.”